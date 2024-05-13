Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Mandate slipping away from Modi, BJP won't cross 200 seats: Prashant Bhushan

On former PM HD Deve Gowda's remark that at the moment "none in India has the capacity to be the next prime minister, but only Modi", the lawyer disagreed, arguing that only hardcore supporters still view Modi as the sole option for PM.

"I do not think that most people are saying that (Modi is the only one to be the next PM) anymore. Other than their (BJP's) hardcore supporters, most people are not on the same page," he said.

"This is mostly because of the kind of statements that he (Modi) has been making in his campaigns that the Congress will take away your 'mangalsutra' and buffaloes and that Ambani-Adani are giving them loads of black money. These are remarks made in desperation. He is clearly seeing that the election is slipping away," he added.

During a rally at Banaskantha in Gujarat earlier this month and previously in Banswara, Rajasthan, Modi had alleged that the Congress will "snatch gold and mangalsutras of women" and distribute them among Muslims and also "take away their buffaloes" if it comes to power.

"Beware, the Congress will snatch your 'bhains'(buffaloes). If you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take away one if it wins the elections. You will be able to leave your child with only one buffalo," Modi had said.

Bhushan said if the opposition coalition forms the next government at the Centre, it would be the Congress which "will be its face" and the Trinamool Congress will "definitely" be part of it.

He, however, said he fails to see TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as the face of the opposition conglomerate.

"If an opposition government is formed, the Trinamool Congress should certainly be part of it. But I do not think that Mamata Banerjee will be the face of the government. I think the face of the government should be somebody from the Congress, which will bag the maximum number of seats among the opposition parties," Bhushan said.