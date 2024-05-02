Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale

A veteran in Maharashtra politics, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale has carved a niche for himself with his unique ‘Dabang’ style that appeals to the youth.

He is often in the limelight for his lifestyle, and his love for bikes, cars and SUVs. The 13th descendant of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj often flips his shirt or kurta’s collar upwards - which attracts cheers and whistles from the crowd.

UdayanRaje or Udayan Maharaj, as he is popularly known, is the BJP candidate from Satara.

UdayanRaje (58) won the Satara seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 for the NCP. However, he resigned to join the BJP but was defeated by Dr Shriniwas Patil, a friend of Pawar in the bye-elections in 2019. He is currently a BJP Rajya Sabha member. He had also served as Minister of State for Revenue in the Narayan Rane-led government in Maharashtra in 1999.