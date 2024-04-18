Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: K C Venugopal

Venugopal is a Rajya Sabha member and if he wins, the Congress could lose one Rajya Sabha seat. There are speculations that this electoral contest is a bid by the 61-year-old leader to prove his popularity in Kerala as, like many other leaders, he is eyeing the Kerala chief minister post if the Congress returns to power in the 2026 Assembly polls. Venugopal, who was a former Union minister of state and a minister in Kerala, is considered to be a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi.