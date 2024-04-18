Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Meet the leader: Prakash Ambedkar

The grandson of Bhimrao Ambedkar and a lawyer by profession, Prakash Ambedkar, the President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, stirred controversy last year when he bowed before the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and also defended the historical significance of the emperor’s 50-year rule.