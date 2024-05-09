Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mehbooba Mufti accuses BJP of 'scaremongering' on communal lines

'Whatever is happening in the country, it is clear that the BJP has lost badly in the first three phases of the elections so far. The Hindu-Muslim divide, mangalsutra and buffalo politics is not working... People are more receptive to 30 lakh jobs, 50 per cent reservation for women, LPG cylinder for Rs 450 and MSP for farmers, which the Congress has promised,' Mufti told reporters while campaigning for PDP candidate for Srinagar constituency Waheed Para.