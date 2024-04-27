Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi gave the gift of inflation to India, Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Maharashtra

“GST was imposed on agricultural materials, the Modi government has put the people in trouble from all sides. BJP claims that Narendra Modi is the most powerful leader in the world and solves all problems in a jiffy, then why has he not solved the problem of employment and inflation?,” asked Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary.

“The people of the country are facing a crisis but on TV it is being shown that everything is fine. A picture has been created to show that no other leader in the world is bigger than Modi. But it is not true. What did the Modi government do for you? Did they provide employment? Did they reduce inflation? How has your life changed? What did they do for the women?,” she asked.

"People from poor families take care of their children in adverse conditions so that their children can get a good education and get a job. But the Modi government gives only a 5 kg ration to the poor, is this going to make the future of your children?,” she said.