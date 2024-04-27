Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi gave the gift of inflation to India, Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that he has given the gift of inflation to the country.
“The country today has the highest rate of inflation and unemployment, there are 30 lakh government posts vacant in the central government but the Modi government has not filled them. Along with unemployment, inflation has increased tremendously. Modi gave the gift of inflation with the prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinders, edible oil, gold, and silver skyrocketing,” Priyanka Gandhi said addressing a Lok Sabha election rally at Udgir in Latur district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
“GST was imposed on agricultural materials, the Modi government has put the people in trouble from all sides. BJP claims that Narendra Modi is the most powerful leader in the world and solves all problems in a jiffy, then why has he not solved the problem of employment and inflation?,” asked Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary.
“The people of the country are facing a crisis but on TV it is being shown that everything is fine. A picture has been created to show that no other leader in the world is bigger than Modi. But it is not true. What did the Modi government do for you? Did they provide employment? Did they reduce inflation? How has your life changed? What did they do for the women?,” she asked.
"People from poor families take care of their children in adverse conditions so that their children can get a good education and get a job. But the Modi government gives only a 5 kg ration to the poor, is this going to make the future of your children?,” she said.
On the Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi said: “The Constitution has given equal rights to all rich and poor, but the BJP wants to change the Constitution to take away these rights. After BJP's ploy was noticed by the people, now Modi is saying in every public rally that the Constitution will not be changed. The MPs from Modi's party have spoken of changing the constitution and in BJP no one says anything without Modi's permission, MPs spoke of changing the constitution only with his permission but now their language has changed.”
She added, “Narendra Modi is constantly saying that nothing has happened in 70 years, but people gave Modi power for 10 years, tell me what they have done in these 10 years. Narendra Modi is an arrogant leader, he is constantly lying but Modi's gimmick will not work anymore, 'Ab ki baar Janata ki Sarkar', said Gandhi.