Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi will become PM owing to 'borrowed benevolence,' says DMK

Furthermore, the daily said that although in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls Modi had said that his party alone would win in 370 seats, it did not happen, and the BJP could get only 240 seats. "We see with our eyes the saffron party falling into an abyss." Although Modi said NDA would secure 400 seats, it could secure only 292 segments, the editorial further pointed out. "Modi alone should own up responsibility for a setback and defeat of this kind. It is because he thought of showcasing election victory as his own individual achievement. As it has failed, that failure is also his own individual defeat."

The editorial alleged that the Lok Sabha election was held in seven phases "only for Modi" as he wanted to visit all the states and constituencies so as to win and claim credit for victory in 400 seats. Hence, all the failures should be directed at him alone, it further argued.