Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NC, PDP accuse J&K administration of enforcing poll boycott

Srinagar: A day ahead of polls in the Srinagar parliamentary seat, the main contesting parties — the National Conference and the PDP — on Sunday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of enforcing an election boycott and targeting and harassing their workers.

The NC candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, took to Twitter to demand the immediate release of workers of his party and rival PDP, whom he claimed had been arrested ahead of the polling.

“Our workers are being picked up by the police since yesterday. I got a call from a senior colleague like A R Rather sb informing me about the arrests of our workers from Chrarsharif. Similar calls from the colleagues from Khansahab and Chadoora. Would the @ECISVEEP please care to explain these arrests,” Mehdi, an influential Shia leader, posted on X.