Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nearly 13% candidates in phase 3 have serious criminal cases

New Delhi: Around 13 per cent of candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections have serious criminal cases registered against them, while 29 per cent are crorepatis, according to an analysis by private election watchdog Association for Democratic Rights.

Analysing all the 1,352 candidates in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7, it said 172 candidates have serious criminal charges against them, which included five with murder charges and 24 with attempted murder cases.