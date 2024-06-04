Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar turn 'king makers' in BJP-led NDA

New Delhi: BJP has claimed victory after the National Democratic Alliance crossed the majority mark, with Narendra Modi saying that the people have chosen NDA for a third term. However, the results also point to how BJP's allies are now set to play bigger roles and get more importance in the days to come. Some of the party’s senior faces, like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, who were having to contend with lesser roles within the organisational set-up, will also see a boost after their respective wins.

The two key allies who will now be able to have equal footing with the BJP are the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), as well as the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam party.

JD(U) has bagged 12 seats in Bihar while TDP has won 16 seats.