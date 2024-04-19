Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP skips 'self-rule', engaging with Pakistan over Kashmir in manifesto

In its manifesto, conspicuously absent is any mention of reclaiming Article 370. The omission, though subtle, speaks volumes, echoing the party’s internal struggle to reconcile its past with the shifting sands of the present.

Unlike the past there is no mention of engaging with Pakistan on Kashmir and ‘self-rule to Jammu and Kashmir, once non-negotiable demands.

For years, the PDP had stood firm on its demand for ‘self rule’, viewing it as the bedrock of Kashmir's unique identity. Yet, as power dynamics fluctuate, the party finds itself at crossroads. The once unyielding demands of the PDP now seem to have been tempered by pragmatism, in a region ravaged by decades of conflict.