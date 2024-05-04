Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Phase 4 poll candidates: Criminal cases, educational qualification, and all you need to know

Eleven of the candidates have murder charges against them while 30 have attempt to murder cases. 50 have charges of crimes against women. Five have been booked for rape while 44 have been accused of indulging in hate speech. Seventeen of them have faced conviction in cases.

When it comes to party-wise candidates, Congress and BJP have 22 and 32 candidates, respectively, with serious criminal charges.

The ADR report also said there were 392 crorepatis among candidates in the third phase, with the BJP having 22 such candidates followed by Congress' 60.

Money and Muscle Power in Lok Sabha elections Phase 3

Phase 4 seats: 96 in 10 states and union territories

Total Candidates: 1717

Women: 170

Analysed: 1710

Crime and Candidates

With Serious Cases: 274

Murder: 11

Attempt to Murder: 30

Crime Against Women: 50

Rape: 5

Hate Speech: 44

Convicted Cases: 17