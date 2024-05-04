Home
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Phase 4 poll candidates: Criminal cases, educational qualification, and all you need to know

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 16 per cent or 274 of the candidates fighting phase 4 polls have serious criminal cases registered against them.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 11:50 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 11:50 IST

Comments

New Delhi: Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections could provide one with an example of the rich-poor divide in the country -- TDP's Guntur candidate Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has declared the highest assets of Rs 5705.47 crore while an independent candidate in Bapatla Katta Anand Babu has declared assets worth just Rs 7.

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 16 per cent or 274 of the candidates fighting phase 4 polls have serious criminal cases registered against them while around 28 per cent or 476 are crorepatis. ADR has analysed the affidavits of 1,710 of the 1,717 candidates contesting the polls.

Eleven of the candidates have murder charges against them while 30 have attempt to murder cases. 50 have charges of crimes against women. Five have been booked for rape while 44 have been accused of indulging in hate speech. Seventeen of them have faced conviction in cases.

When it comes to party-wise candidates, Congress and BJP have 22 and 32 candidates, respectively, with serious criminal charges.

The ADR report also said there were 392 crorepatis among candidates in the third phase, with the BJP having 22 such candidates followed by Congress' 60.

Phase 4 seats: 96 in 10 states and union territories

Total Candidates: 1717

Women: 170

Analysed: 1710

Crime and Candidates

With Serious Cases: 274

Murder: 11

Attempt to Murder: 30

Crime Against Women: 50

Rape: 5

Hate Speech: 44

Convicted Cases: 17

Category wise candidates with declared criminal cases

Credit: ADR

Party and Candidates with Serious Cases

BJP: 32

Congress: 22

BRS: 10

YSR Congress: 9

TDP: 6

Samajwadi Party: 4

AIMIM: 3

Shiv Sena: 2

BJD: 2

Trinamool Congress: 2

Shiv Sena (UBT): 1

Red Alert Constituencies with three or more candidates with criminal cases: 58

Major party-wise candidates with declared criminal cases

Credit: ADR

Money and Candidates

Crorepatis: 476

BJP: 65

Congress: 56

YSR Congress: 24

TDP: 17

BRS: 17

Samajwadi Party: 11

Trinamool Congress: 7

BJD: 4

RJD: 4

Shiv Sena (UBT): 4

Shiv Sena: 3

AIMIM: 2

Part-wise percentage of crorepati candidates.

Credit: ADR

Average assets of Candidates: Rs 11.72 crore

TDP: Rs 416.42 crore

BJP: Rs 101.77 crore

Shiv Sena: 54.49 crore

BRS: Rs 54.25 crore

YSR Congress: Rs 39 crore

Trinamool Congress: Rs 36 crore

Congress: Rs 23.65 crore

Shiv Sena (UBT): Rs 13.53 crore

Samajwadi Party: Rs 9.86 crore

AIMIM: Rs 9.53 crore

RJD: Rs 8.23 crore

BJD: Rs 3.11 crore

Richest

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani -- Guntur -- TDP -- Rs 5705.47 crore

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy -- Chevella -- BJP -- Rs 4568.22 crore

Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy -- Nellore -- TDP -- Rs 716.33 crore

Candidates with highest assets

Credit: ADR

Poorest

Katta Anand Babu -- Bapatla -- Ind -- Rs 7

Santosh Ubale -- Maval -- Bhim Sena -- Rs 83

Bhor Vikas Rohidas -- Shirur -- Rs 90

Candidates who declared Zero Assets: 24

Candidates with lowest assets.

Credit: ADR

Education:

644: Between Class 5 and 12

944: Graduate or above

66: Diploma

30: Just literate

26: Illiterates

Age

642: 25-40 years

842: 41-60 years

226: 61-80 years

Source: Association for Democratic Rights

Published 04 May 2024, 11:50 IST
