Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Phase 4 poll candidates: Criminal cases, educational qualification, and all you need to know

New Delhi: Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections could provide one with an example of the rich-poor divide in the country -- TDP's Guntur candidate Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani has declared the highest assets of Rs 5705.47 crore while an independent candidate in Bapatla Katta Anand Babu has declared assets worth just Rs 7.
According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 16 per cent or 274 of the candidates fighting phase 4 polls have serious criminal cases registered against them while around 28 per cent or 476 are crorepatis. ADR has analysed the affidavits of 1,710 of the 1,717 candidates contesting the polls.
Eleven of the candidates have murder charges against them while 30 have attempt to murder cases. 50 have charges of crimes against women. Five have been booked for rape while 44 have been accused of indulging in hate speech. Seventeen of them have faced conviction in cases.
When it comes to party-wise candidates, Congress and BJP have 22 and 32 candidates, respectively, with serious criminal charges.
The ADR report also said there were 392 crorepatis among candidates in the third phase, with the BJP having 22 such candidates followed by Congress' 60.
Money and Muscle Power in Lok Sabha elections Phase 3
Phase 4 seats: 96 in 10 states and union territories
Total Candidates: 1717
Women: 170
Analysed: 1710
With Serious Cases: 274
Murder: 11
Attempt to Murder: 30
Crime Against Women: 50
Rape: 5
Hate Speech: 44
Convicted Cases: 17
Category wise candidates with declared criminal cases
Credit: ADR
BJP: 32
Congress: 22
BRS: 10
YSR Congress: 9
TDP: 6
Samajwadi Party: 4
AIMIM: 3
Shiv Sena: 2
BJD: 2
Trinamool Congress: 2
Shiv Sena (UBT): 1
Red Alert Constituencies with three or more candidates with criminal cases: 58
Major party-wise candidates with declared criminal cases
Credit: ADR
Crorepatis: 476
BJP: 65
Congress: 56
YSR Congress: 24
TDP: 17
BRS: 17
Samajwadi Party: 11
Trinamool Congress: 7
BJD: 4
RJD: 4
Shiv Sena (UBT): 4
Shiv Sena: 3
AIMIM: 2
Part-wise percentage of crorepati candidates.
Credit: ADR
TDP: Rs 416.42 crore
BJP: Rs 101.77 crore
Shiv Sena: 54.49 crore
BRS: Rs 54.25 crore
YSR Congress: Rs 39 crore
Trinamool Congress: Rs 36 crore
Congress: Rs 23.65 crore
Shiv Sena (UBT): Rs 13.53 crore
Samajwadi Party: Rs 9.86 crore
AIMIM: Rs 9.53 crore
RJD: Rs 8.23 crore
BJD: Rs 3.11 crore
Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani -- Guntur -- TDP -- Rs 5705.47 crore
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy -- Chevella -- BJP -- Rs 4568.22 crore
Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy -- Nellore -- TDP -- Rs 716.33 crore
Candidates with highest assets
Credit: ADR
Katta Anand Babu -- Bapatla -- Ind -- Rs 7
Santosh Ubale -- Maval -- Bhim Sena -- Rs 83
Bhor Vikas Rohidas -- Shirur -- Rs 90
Candidates who declared Zero Assets: 24
Candidates with lowest assets.
Credit: ADR
644: Between Class 5 and 12
944: Graduate or above
66: Diploma
30: Just literate
26: Illiterates
642: 25-40 years
842: 41-60 years
226: 61-80 years
Source: Association for Democratic Rights