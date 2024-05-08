Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Plaint against MP for violating secrecy rule in Karnataka

Davangere: Following a complaint by Flying Squad Team head Rajesh Kumar N R, the Vidyanagar police have registered a case against MP G M Siddeshwara for allegedly violating the secrecy of voting.
The complaint said Siddeshwara arrived at Maganur Basappa public school around 9.31 am with his wife and BJP nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara to exercise their franchise.
The MP saw his wife voting on electronic voting machine and thus, violated the secrecy rule. A video featuring the MP and his wife went viral on social media.
Published 07 May 2024, 22:58 IST