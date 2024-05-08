Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Plaint against MP for violating secrecy rule in Karnataka

The complaint said Siddeshwara arrived at Maganur Basappa public school around 9.31 am with his wife and BJP nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara to exercise their franchise.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 22:58 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 22:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Davangere: Following a complaint by Flying Squad Team head Rajesh Kumar N R, the Vidyanagar police have registered a case against MP G M Siddeshwara for allegedly violating the secrecy of voting.

The complaint said Siddeshwara arrived at Maganur Basappa public school around 9.31 am with his wife and BJP nominee Gayathri Siddeshwara to exercise their franchise.

The MP saw his wife voting on electronic voting machine and thus, violated the secrecy rule. A video featuring the MP and his wife went viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 22:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT