'Way to Go': Kamal Haasan praises 4-year-old Treesha Thoshar for breaking his National Award record

<p>The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi, witnessed a moment of pure, unadulterated joy and a new record being etched into the history of Indian cinema, as four-year-old Marathi child artist Treesha Thosar became the youngest ever recipient of the prestigious Best Child Artist award.</p><p>Celebrating her win, <em>Vinveli Nayagan</em> Kamal Haasan publicly praised young talent for surpassing a milestone he himself once held.</p><p>Taking to his social media platform X, Kamal Haasan acknowledged the prodigy and wrote, "Dear Ms Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house." (sic)</p>.<p>Thosar was felicitated for her impressive performance as Chimi (Revati) in the critically acclaimed Marathi film <em>Naal 2</em>. Her win was celebrated by all as the Vigyan Bhawan erupted with thunderous applause from the star-studded audience, including superstars like Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan.</p><p>Dressed in a traditional saree, the four-year-old star received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards. The visuals quickly went viral and trended on social media, making her the talk of the town. Her shared win with co-stars Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap for the same film, which also bagged the Best Children’s Film award, further highlighted the power of regional cinema and young artists at the award ceremony.</p>.<p>Hailed as a young talent to watch out for, Treesha Thoshar's win has earned her praise from Indian cinema's stalwart Kamal Haasan and has sparked widespread interest as people want to learn more about her and want to associate themselves with the National Award-winning actor.</p>