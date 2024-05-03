Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi creating 'Hindu hriday samrat' image, claims Shashi Tharoor

Panaji: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to create an image of 'Hindu hriday samrat' (king of Hindu hearts) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also claimed there was a decline in the voting percentage in certain areas in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls and it reflected the "indifference being felt by the traditional BJP supporter".

Addressing a press conference, he said Modi, in 2014, came up with a very persuasive agenda of anti-corruption, replication of his Gujarat development model, which collapsed by the first term itself.