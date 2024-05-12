Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | PM Modi has given country's 'entire wealth' to 'four or five rich people': Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a rally in support of her brother and Congress' Raebareli Lok Sabha seat candidate Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, 'Narendra Modi is the MP from Varanasi for the last 10 years but he has not visited any village there or asked a farmer how he is living.'