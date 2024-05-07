Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Political mafia in Indore has abducted Congress candidate': Jitu Patwari slams BJP, appeals for NOTA

"Every person in Indore has realised that the Congress candidate has been kidnapped by the political mafia. 90 per cent of the people of Indore has not liked this sin,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Patwari said people should choose the NOTA (None of the Above) option to teach the BJP a lesson.

He asked Congress workers to reach out to people at various events, meetings and through social media and appeal to them to use NOTA.

"Even though our candidate is not in the electoral field in Indore this time, Congress workers should sit on tables and chairs near every booth on the day of polling and work and consider NOTA as our candidate," Patwari said.

The state Congress chief claimed the decline in voting percentage in the Lok Sabha elections indicated the exit of the Narendra Modi government.

"Earlier, the BJP used to talk about winning all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, but now no words are coming out from them (over poll victory)," he said, adding that Congress will bag at least 10 to 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

He alleged the Indore Municipal Corporation paid Rs 150 crore to contractors in the name of laying drainage lines in the city but the work was not done on the ground.