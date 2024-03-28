JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Bihar blues

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:24 IST

Follow Us

Bihar blues

I.N.D.I.A bloc is struggling to conclude seat sharing in Bihar with the ‘big daddy’ RJD refusing to concede space. Congress is unhappy after Lalu Prasad unilaterally gave Begusarai to CPI where the former wanted Kanhaiya Kumar to fight. CPI’s D Raja stole the march as he smartly used RJD’s antipathy to Kumar to seal the deal – a sweet revenge against the deserter. On the other hand, RJD is unhappy with Congress for inducting Pappu Yadav. CPI(ML)L wants eight but RJD is willing to give only three. Picture abhi baaki hei, in Bihar!

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 12:24 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT