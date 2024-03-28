Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Bihar blues

Bihar blues

I.N.D.I.A bloc is struggling to conclude seat sharing in Bihar with the ‘big daddy’ RJD refusing to concede space. Congress is unhappy after Lalu Prasad unilaterally gave Begusarai to CPI where the former wanted Kanhaiya Kumar to fight. CPI’s D Raja stole the march as he smartly used RJD’s antipathy to Kumar to seal the deal – a sweet revenge against the deserter. On the other hand, RJD is unhappy with Congress for inducting Pappu Yadav. CPI(ML)L wants eight but RJD is willing to give only three. Picture abhi baaki hei, in Bihar!

