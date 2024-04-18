JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: 'Lotus ko vote karna padega ji'

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 12:55 IST

While campaigning in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai suddenly broke into Hindi, seeking votes for him, after realising that a significant number of north Indians had gathered to listen to him.

Asking them to vote for him to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power for a third time in Hindi, Annamalai then switched to Tamil, saying “I only know a little Hindi. Sorry.”

(Published 18 April 2024, 12:55 IST)
Tamil NaduNarendra ModiAnnamalaiLok Sabha Elections 2024

