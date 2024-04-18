Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: 'Lotus ko vote karna padega ji'

While campaigning in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai suddenly broke into Hindi, seeking votes for him, after realising that a significant number of north Indians had gathered to listen to him.

Asking them to vote for him to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power for a third time in Hindi, Annamalai then switched to Tamil, saying “I only know a little Hindi. Sorry.”

