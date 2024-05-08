Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: On the clock

Hours after she reached Raebareli on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hurriedly held a meeting of party workers where she spelled out what she expected from them. She wants them to ensure that ‘Rahul bhayya’ and Kishori-ji (Lal Sharma) win from Raebareli and Amethi respectively.

Counting 329 hours that are left for voting, she told them, “You sleep for 3-4 hours. The rest of your time is mine...If someone does not have it in them, you can leave now.” Some tough words but workers enjoyed the direct talk.