Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: On the clock

Counting 329 hours that are left for voting, she told them, "You sleep for 3-4 hours. The rest of your time is mine...If someone does not have it in them, you can leave now." Some tough words but workers enjoyed the direct talk.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 02:41 IST
Hours after she reached Raebareli on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hurriedly held a meeting of party workers where she spelled out what she expected from them. She wants them to ensure that ‘Rahul bhayya’ and Kishori-ji (Lal Sharma) win from Raebareli and Amethi respectively.

Counting 329 hours that are left for voting, she told them, “You sleep for 3-4 hours. The rest of your time is mine...If someone does not have it in them, you can leave now.” Some tough words but workers enjoyed the direct talk.

Published 08 May 2024, 02:41 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiLok Sabha Elections 2024

