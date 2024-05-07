Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Poll Promise

During a poll season, politicians know one should not make journalists their enemies. Wooing them in Odisha, BJP has a slew of promises for the scribes from easy access to government offices to pensions, if it comes to power in Odisha assembly. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says they believe in the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’ and that is why they are doing so. Now accreditation policy will also be modified to include journalists not working in the state capital.