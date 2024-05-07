Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Poll Promise

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says they believe in the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’ and that is why they are doing so. Now accreditation policy will also be modified to include journalists not working in the state capital.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 13:55 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 13:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

During a poll season, politicians know one should not make journalists their enemies. Wooing them in Odisha, BJP has a slew of promises for the scribes from easy access to government offices to pensions, if it comes to power in Odisha assembly. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says they believe in the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas’ and that is why they are doing so. Now accreditation policy will also be modified to include journalists not working in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2024, 13:55 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsDharmendra PradhanLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT