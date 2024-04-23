Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Support Base

The Congress is getting support from unexpected quarters in Maharashtra.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which could not strike an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is supporting Congress in seats where it is not contesting.

Now, AIMIM too has joined the bandwagon. It is not supporting Congress everywhere, but in Kolhapur where Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj is contesting.

The candidate is 12th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, the legendary democrat and social reformer and closely associated with B R Ambedkar.

