Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polls is between 'rakshak' and 'bhakshak' of Constitution, says Akhilesh Yadav

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said, "We want to tell those who want to become Vishwa Guru that unless the income of our farmers increases, they will not get the MSP, neither will our farmers be happy, nor will our country become developed."

The Samajwadi Party chief alleged that the BJP government waived off loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of big industrialists in the last 10 years but has not waived off loans of the farmers.