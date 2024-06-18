Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Priyanka's presence in Parliament is going to be a huge asset to Congress, says Tharoor

He said the same was his preference for the last few weeks, when it was clear that Rahul had to choose one or the other.

"I certainly can mention that this was my own preference for some weeks now when it became clear that he had to choose one or the other and I thought it was the right choice and I applaud it wholeheartedly," Tharoor said.

He said Priyanka could have been a wonderful candidate in Varanasi as well, especially looking at how good the Congress candidate did against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I think right now, by winning in Wayanad, which she should do comfortably I believe, she is going to bring a very strong voice to the Parliament. We have all seen her speaking during the election campaign. She is one of the most impressive speakers and campaigners we have got and to have her in the Lok Sabha would be a huge asset to the party," Tharoor said.

He said it is unfortunate to single out one family and accuse them of 'parivarvaad', when this system is ingrained in our culture.

He said according to reports, 15 BJP MPs are from political families and it would be an underestimation as many more would be coming from political families.

"In our culture, dentists want their children to be dentists, artists want their children to be artists and it is there in politics as well," Tharoor said.