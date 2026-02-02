Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Self-Reliant India Fund gets Rs 4,000-crore infusion to support MSMEs

MSMEs contributed about 30% to India’s gross domestic product and 45% to exports in fiscal 2025, employing more than 32 crore people as of January 2026.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 22:49 IST
Comments
Published 01 February 2026, 22:49 IST
