Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi reviews Congress performance in Karnataka

The ruling Congress won 9 seats, while the BJP and JD(S), which is a part of NDA, bagged 17 and 2 seats respectively in the state, which has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.
Gandhi addressed the newly elected MPs and losing candidates of the party here, Congress sources said.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, who is also the party's state unit chief, and Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present at the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi appeared before a special court here in connection with a case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers. He was granted bail.
Published 07 June 2024, 09:02 IST