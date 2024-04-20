Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Rahul Gandhi will leave Wayanad, just like he left Amethi' says PM Modi at Nanded

"Congress is the wall between the development of Dalits, poor and deprived….“The I.N.D.I.A. alliance only believes in vote-bank politics,” Modi said, adding that the Congress even today opposes any developmental work that his government intends to carry out.

“One can never expect them to resolve any issues and people cannot expect robust developmental prospects from them,” he said.

Highlighting the dire state and fragile conditions of Marathwada and Vidarbha, Modi said, “For decades, Congress stalled the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada," adding, “it is the policies of the Congress that both Marathwada and Vidarbha are water-deficient, its farmers are poor and there are no prospects for industrial growth,” he said.

The PM further added that the NDA government has enabled 'Nal se Jal' to 80 per cent of households in Nanded.

He said that the BJP's constant endeavor has been to facilitate the empowerment of farmers through record rise in MSPs, income support through PM-KISAN, and the promotion of ‘Sree Anna’.

Highlighting the infra impetus in Nanded in the last decade, Modi said: “To treat every wound given by Congress is Modi's guarantee.”

He added the Shaktipeeth Highway and Latur Rail Coach Factory is his government's commitment to a robust infrastructure.

Elaborating on the relationship between the Sikh Gurus and Nanded, Modi said, “The land of Nanded reflects the purity of India's Sikh Gurus.”