Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'She speaks so much about herself': Vikramaditya Singh takes jibe at Kangana Ranaut

Shimla: Taking a jibe at his Lok Sabha poll rival Kangana Ranaut, Congress candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said there is nothing left to talk about the actor as she speaks so much about herself.

Addressing a public gathering at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, Singh said Ranaut must tell people why did she not visit Spiti and returned from Reckong Peo.

He claimed that Ranaut did not visit Spiti as she was afraid that she would be greeted with black flags for her remarks against the Dalai Lama.

If her heart was clear, she would have visited Spiti, the Congress leader said.