Elections 2024: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Bhaichung Bhutia cast vote

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Friday exercised their franchise in the simultaneous polls underway for 32 assembly and lone Lok Sabha seats in the Himalayan state.
Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.
He is also contesting from Rhenock assembly seat.
Bhaichung Bhutia, who is the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice-president and party's candidate from Barfung (BL) assembly seat, cast his vote in his native Sanganath village in Namchi district.
SKM secretary general Arun Upreti, who is in the fray from Arithang assembly constituency, also exercised his franchise.
(Published 19 April 2024, 06:40 IST)