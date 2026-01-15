<p>New Delhi: The country's exports rose 1.87 per cent to $38.5 billion in December 2025 despite global economic uncertainties, though an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to $25 billion.</p>.<p>Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to $63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday.</p>.<p>Trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, stood at $25.04 billion in December 2025 as against $24.53 billion in November last year and $22 billion in December 2024.</p>.<p>Cumulatively, during April-December this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion.</p>.Trade deal with EU close, says India trade secretary.<p>Imports grew by 5.9 per cent to $578.61 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $248.32 billion during the nine-month period of 2025-26.</p>.<p>Briefing the media on the latest data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that despite global uncertainties, India's exports are recording positive growth.</p>.<p>Going by the trend, "we expect that the total exports (goods and services) are likely to cross $850 billion this fiscal".</p>.<p>The main sectors that led to an increase in shipments included engineering, electronics, marine, and pharmaceuticals.</p>.<p>India's exports to the US, China, and the UAE are rising at a steady rate. </p>