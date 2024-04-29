Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The crorepati candidates of phase three

With two phases down and five more to go, India is neck-deep in election mode. The country is now preparing itself for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to take place on May 7.
The polling will be held in 94 seats across 12 states and union territories.
The Association of Democratic Reforms has come out with a report detailing phase 3 politicians' criminal, financial and educational background.
Among major parties, the average assets per candidate are as follows:
1) The three candidates from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) boast of an average asset pool of Rs 89.68 crores,
2) The figure for the three NCP candidates is Rs 62.64 crores
3) 82 BJP candidates have approximately Rs 44.07 crores per candidate
4) 10 SP candidates' assets range around Rs 42.93 crores
5) The 68 INC candidates were among the lowest among the major parties at Rs 20.59 crores
6) The six AITC candidates have average assets worth Rs 9.96 crores,
7) The two Shiv Sena candidates have average assets worth Rs 9.81 crores
8) In contrast, the five Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) candidates have average assets worth Rs 5.65 crores
9) The three RJD candidates have average assets of Rs 5.47 crores.
Out of the 1352 candidates contesting in the LS polls, 392 (29%) are crorepatis. Let's take a look at this phase's 'crorepati candidates'.
Pallavi Dempo (centre) has been nominated as BJP's candidate for the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
Credit: X/@DrPramodPSawant
Hailing from BJP and contesting from South Goa, Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is the richest candidate in the fray. She owns assets worth over Rs 1361 crore.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The second place goes to Union Minister of Civil Aviation. BJP's Jyotiraditya M Scindia is contesting from Guna, Madhya Pradesh and has assets worth over Rs 424 crore.
Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji
Credit: Wikimedia commons
Congress party's Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji grabs the third spot in the list. He is contesting from Kolhapur, Maharashtra and owns assets worth over Rs 342 Crore.
Dr Prabha Mallikarjun
Credit: DH photo.
Dr Prabha Mallikarjun is fighting on a Congress ticket from Davanagere constituency in Karnataka. She owns assets exceeding Rs 241 crore.
Udayanraje Bhonsle
Credit: X/@Chh_Udayanraje
BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle is contesting from Satara constituency in Maharashtra. He owns assets worth over Rs 223 crore.
Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar
Credit: Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar/Facebook
Ranjeetsingh Naik Nimbalkar is fighting from Madha constituency in Maharashtra. Hailing from the BJP party, he owns assets worth over Rs 205 crore.
Praveen Singh Aron
Praveen Singh Aron/Facebook
Hailing from the Samajwadi Party, Bareilly candidate from Uttar Pradesh —Praveen Singh Aron owns assets worth Rs 182 crore.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP (SP) leader and candidate from Baramati parliamentary constituency Supriya Sule
Credit: PTI Photo
Contesting on a Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) ticket, Supriya Sule who is fighting from Baramati, Maharashtra owns assets worth over Rs 166 crore.
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
All India United Democratic Front's Badruddin Ajmal is contesting from Dhubri, Assam. He owns assets worth over Rs 155 crore.
Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam
Credit: X/@PoonambenMaadam
Contesting from Jamnagar in Gujarat, BJP's Poonamben Maadam owns assets worth over Rs 147 crore.