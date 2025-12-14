Brown University shooting: Two killed, eight critically injured; Prez Trump says 'suspect in custody'
President Donald Trump responded to the shooting and stated that he had been briefed on the shooting. He also informed the FBI was already on the scene. "The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody," he wrote on X.
“I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/3aajBXd3XT