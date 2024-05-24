Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Their balloon has burst, no one wants to vote for Congress, I.N.D.I.A. bloc, says PM Modi

"Their balloon has burst," Modi said, adding that no one wants to give their vote to the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.).

"If you stand on a chowk in Jalandhar and ask 100 people whose government is going to be formed, 90 will say Modi's government will return," he said.

When people have made up their mind to form the Modi government again, then who will commit the mistake of voting for someone else, he said.

The country has seen a new period in the last 10 years, the prime minister said, adding that during the Congress rule, people were plagued by problems that were resolved by him.

While there was a time when the danger of terrorism was increasing in the country, his government has broken its back, Modi said.