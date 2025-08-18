Menu


Cop killed, 3 injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The explosion occurred in the morning in Indravati National Park area when a team of DRG, a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior official said.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 04:18 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalite

