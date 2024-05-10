Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This is Gandhi's India, not Modi's: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP’s 'Hindu-Muslim division'

Srinagar: The BJP wants to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country, but they will not succeed "as this is MK Gandhi's India and not Narendra Modi's", National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Friday.

"They want to divide Hindus and Muslims. But, Hindus and Muslims will not get divided. This is Gandhi's India and not Modi's India. This is Gandhi's, (Jawahar Lal) Nehru's and Rajendra Prasad's India," Abdullah told reporters in Chrar-e-Shareef in central Kashmir's Budgam district after an election rally.

Asked about his stand questioning the functioning of EVMs, Abdullah said, "I only told them (people) to check the light and beep on the machine, and if there is no sound, then inform the officials about it. I also told people to check the paper (VVPAT)," he added.