Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Urban segments in Telangana record low voter turnout

Though, till 5pm, the overall polling percentage in Telangana stood at 61.16 per cent, the final number will be updated only by Tuesday afternoon as many were still waiting to cast their vote.



Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj told the media that overall polling has been peaceful ,however, 38 FIRs have been filed in different parts of the state.

He said that Hyderabad with a voter turnout of 39.17 per cent, polled the lowest number of votes in the state. The poll percentage in the Secunderabad cantonment by-election was 47.88 per cent.



At 5pm Secunderabad polled, 42.48 per cent, Malkajgiri 46.25 per cent. Bhongir polled the highest with 72.34 per cent followed by Zahirabad at 71.91per cent and Medak at 71.33 per cent.