Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Urban voters apathy continues with Mangalore City South segment

Mangaluru: Urban apathy continued in the Lok Sabha election held for Dakshina Kannada constituency on Friday. Mangalore City South constituency witnessed poor voter turnout.
The constituency registered 67.17 per cent polling. Out of 2,52,583 registered voters only 1,69,669 voters cast their votes.
Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district has registered 78.02 per cent polling, which is slightly more than the 2019 Lok Sabha election (77.99 per cent).
Out of 18,17,603 voters in the district, 14,18,190 (including polled ballots) have exercised their franchise.
Out of 8867 postal ballots, 8537 have been polled in the district. Out of 6053 above 85-year-old voters, 5878 have exercised their franchise at home (97.11 per cent). Of 1957 persons with disabilities voters, 1929 have cast a vote from home (98.57 per cent). There were 182 Absentee Voters on Essential Service (AVES). Out of 182, 124 have cast their postal ballots (68.13 per cent). All 26 Voter on Election Duty (Kerala) have polled postal ballots. Out of 649 Voter on Election Duty in DK, 580 have polled postal ballots (86.37 per cent). The voting percentage of postal ballots polled is 96.28.
In the polling held on Friday, Sullia constituency topped with 83.01 per cent polling with 1,73,374 exercising their franchise. Belthangady registered —81.30 per cent polling with 1,89,289 voters casting their votes; Bantwal—81.28 per cent polling with 1,87361 turning out to exercise their franchise; Puttur—81.10 per cent polling with 1,75,731 casting votes, Mangalore—78.36 per cent with 1,64,637 voters polling; Moodbidri—76.51 per cent with 1,60,767 polling and Mangalore North —73.78 per cent with 1,88,825 casting their votes.
The fate of nine candidates contesting from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency is sealed in electronic voting machines which along with control units and VVPAT machines were shifted to a strongroom in National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Surathkal on Friday night.
After depositing the voting machines, the strongrooms were sealed in the presence of District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P.
(Published 27 April 2024, 14:28 IST)