Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will purify Ram temple if I.N.D.I.A. wins polls: Nana Patole

"It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form, the Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion," Nana Patole said.

“All four Shankaracharyas will purify the temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla,” he said.