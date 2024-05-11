Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will purify Ram temple if I.N.D.I.A. wins polls: Nana Patole

“All four Shankaracharyas will purify the temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla,” he said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 22:08 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 22:08 IST

Comments

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday sparked controversy after he said that a “purification” of the Ram Mandir would be held by “four Shankaracharayas” when the Congress-led alliance comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, giving the BJP fodder to attack the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form, the Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion," Nana Patole said.

“All four Shankaracharyas will purify the temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla,” he said. 

Published 10 May 2024, 22:08 IST
