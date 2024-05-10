Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Battle of nerves in Nashik

The message was symbolic, and the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) was upbeat. However, the three allies - the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - faced an intense struggle as to who would contest the prestigious seat.

Finally, when the BJP opted out to satisfy the allies, it was either NCP or Shiv Sena, and the candidates in the offing were veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal or two-time sitting MP Hemant Godse, respectively.

Shinde had his way, and Godse was fielded for attempting a hat trick. A month before that, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had already put up Rajabai Waje, a former MLA from Sinnar, who had covered significant ground.

However, Shantigiri Maharaj, also known as 'Mauni Baba' for his long periods of silence, also threw his hat in the ring as an Independent, posing a challenge to the two main candidates from Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded Karan Gaikar.

In the 2009 polls, Bhujbal’s nephew had defeated Godse, who was with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. However, riding on the Narendra Modi wave, Godse, on an undivided Shiv Sena ticket, defeated Chhagan Bhujbal and Sameer Bhujbal in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Shinde, his close aide and Nashik guardian minister Dadaji Bhide, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ trusted lieutenant and minister Girish Mahajan appealed to Shantigiri Maharaj to withdraw, but he refused to do so.

Shinde also held a meeting with Bhujbal seeking support for Godse. In fact, Godse too met Bhujbal and sought his blessings.

Shiv Sena’s Nashik district chief Ajay Boraste was keen to contest. Not only did Shinde manage to pacify him, but he also convinced Vijay Karanjkar, a rebel of the Shiv Sena (UBT), to withdraw to avoid splitting votes.

As many as 31 candidates are in the fray in Nashik - a number much higher than in 2014 and 2019 when 15 and 18 candidates, respectively, contested the polls in this North Maharashtra seat.