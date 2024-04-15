Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP manifesto has nothing for poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Udhagamandalam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP poll manifesto does not have anything for the poor but talks about bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

The BJP was keen on pushing its agenda of 'One nation, one election,' he said accusing the ruling dispensation at the Centre, during his brief visit to Nilgiris district.

"What are the BJP’s policies for the poor?" Gandhi asked during his interaction with college students at Thaloor here before proceeding to Wayanad in Kerala.