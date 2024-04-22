Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Face-off: Chandra Prakash Joshi vs Udai Lal Anjana

Chandra Prakash Joshi (48) is a two-time MP from Chittorgarh and BJP's state president.

He first won in 2014 and then again in 2019. He came into the limelight when in a surprise move in March 2023, he was named the BJP state president, just before the assembly elections in November-December 2023.

A zilla parishad member from 1994-95 and 1995-96 and up-pradhan from Bhadesar panchayat, Joshi has risen up the ranks.

Interestingly, his political life began with the Congress, having been a member of the NSUI. He became the vice-president and president of his college’s student union in Chittorgarh between 1994 and 1996. He later joined the ABVP and climbed up the ladder. He also became the president of BJYM. He has been winning the Lok Sabha polls with huge margins, like the 2019 Lok Sabha election when he won by over 5.76 lakh votes.

He was the BJP vice-president from August 2020. He is an organisational man and the Brahmin face of BJP in Rajasthan. His tenure as state president is marked by BJP’s victory in Rajasthan Assembly polls.

He has been considered reasonably successful in bringing the various factions in the party together. When he took over a year ago, the BJP was a divided house, with one faction openly siding with Vasundhara Raje.

He is considered neutral and poised and is held in confidence by Amit Shah.

One of his setbacks was not being able to prevent Chandrabhan Singh Aakya, the sitting MLA from from contesting as an Independent from Chittorgarh and winning, after BJP denied him ticket and replaced him with BJP senior leader Narpat Singh Rajvi during Assembly elections. Rajiv secured a poor third position.