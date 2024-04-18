Lok Sabha polls 2024: It's Thackerays vs Ranes in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Its Thackerays-vs-Ranes in the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

Days after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced the name of close Thackeray-family aide and two-time sitting MP Vinayak Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg LS seat, the BJP has declared that Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane to contest the polls.

The coastal Konkan belt is the bastion of Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.