Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Modi's work represents golden age of India, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

The work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years represents the golden age of the India's progress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.
"Modi fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray and millions of Hindus by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and constructing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya," said Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who heads the Maha Yuti government.
"The opposition will defeat themselves by fighting amongst each other, and we won't have to do much," said Shinde in an attack on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.
In a charge against former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde expressed confidence that the electorate will decisively reject those who disrespect Balasaheb's legacy.
"Balasaheb had proclaimed that the corruption-ridden Congress should be uprooted and discarded," he said in Buldhana.
Shinde criticised Shiv Sena (UBT), saying that the opposition party's descent from glory to infamy has been swift.
In an attack on Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde expressed regret that the once revered father has been overshadowed by his son's actions. Referring to personal attacks on himself and his humble beginnings, he urged the electorate to respond at the ballot box.
"Aditya Thackeray referred to me as vile. He couldn't bear that the son of a common farmer became the Chief Minister. They have not only insulted me, but also the poor, the farmers' mothers and sisters, and my community. I urge you to respond to this at the ballot box," Shinde said.
"Goats walking around wearing tiger skins are well known to the public," he said, adding: "The true heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, the Shiv Sainiks, stand firm."
(Published 24 April 2024, 02:48 IST)