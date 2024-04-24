Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Modi's work represents golden age of India, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

The work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years represents the golden age of the India's progress, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

"Modi fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray and millions of Hindus by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and constructing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya," said Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, who heads the Maha Yuti government.

"The opposition will defeat themselves by fighting amongst each other, and we won't have to do much," said Shinde in an attack on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

In a charge against former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde expressed confidence that the electorate will decisively reject those who disrespect Balasaheb's legacy.