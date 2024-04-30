Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Opposition shelves plans to release ‘I.N.D.I.A. ki Guarantee’

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A. bloc appears to have shelved its plans to come out with a common agenda document promising 'guarantees' like a White Paper on Pulwama and other national security incidents following objections from the Trinamool Congress over caste census and the Left parties questioning the timing as two phases of voting has completed.

Sources said CPI(M) and CPI were sceptical about releasing 'I.N.D.I.A ki Guarantee, Jeetega India' at this juncture after the conclusion of two phases of polls. They were also of the view that leaders are already speaking about issues in unison and releasing such a document at this juncture may not help.

Trinamool's objections over inclusion of caste census in the document also created hurdles. Sources said the final draft of the document was shared with Opposition parties in mid-April with an aim to release it in the third week.

However, sources said, with Congress and the Left taking on each other in Kerala, it did not move forward with a section indicating that it could come up after the polling on April 26. Sources said the Left parties were not keen on the document.