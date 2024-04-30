Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Opposition shelves plans to release ‘I.N.D.I.A. ki Guarantee’

New Delhi: The I.N.D.I.A. bloc appears to have shelved its plans to come out with a common agenda document promising 'guarantees' like a White Paper on Pulwama and other national security incidents following objections from the Trinamool Congress over caste census and the Left parties questioning the timing as two phases of voting has completed.
Sources said CPI(M) and CPI were sceptical about releasing 'I.N.D.I.A ki Guarantee, Jeetega India' at this juncture after the conclusion of two phases of polls. They were also of the view that leaders are already speaking about issues in unison and releasing such a document at this juncture may not help.
Trinamool's objections over inclusion of caste census in the document also created hurdles. Sources said the final draft of the document was shared with Opposition parties in mid-April with an aim to release it in the third week.
However, sources said, with Congress and the Left taking on each other in Kerala, it did not move forward with a section indicating that it could come up after the polling on April 26. Sources said the Left parties were not keen on the document.
A senior Opposition leader told DH, "there is no talk about this now. In mid-April, we were told that it was going to be released soon. But not now. It appears it is shelved. Anyways, there is no point releasing it now after two phases of polling is done."
Anyways, the leader said, the campaigners of different parties are talking about the issues highlighted by the bloc in one voice and a document that could be viewed as a response to 'Modi ki Guarantees'. "Why should we mimic Modi ki Guarantee?" he asked.
The draft document, which amalgamated promises of different constituents, had included 200 unit free electricity for all families, Rs 1,000 per month direct cash transfer to farmers, curtailing powers of central agencies and a SIT probe on electoral bonds besides a White Paper on Pulwama, DH had reported on April 18.
Scrapping of ‘Agniveer’ recruitment, legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price, filling 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector units within a year, an urban job guarantee scheme, Caste Census and raising existing quota cap of 50 per cent and immediate enforcement of 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament and Assemblies were also part of the draft.
Six free LPG cylinders per year for Below Poverty Line families, return to Old Pension Scheme, free delivery of ration to every BPL family, Direct Cash Transfer of Rs one lakh per year to the oldest woman in family, Rs 1,000 per month to every unemployment youth, doubling of old age pension and one-time Rs 50,000 grant for girl students to pursue higher studies were also among the list of guarantees.
(Published 30 April 2024, 02:32 IST)