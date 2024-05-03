Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Rahul Gandhi will lose in Raebareli, predicts Amit Shah

Hukkeri (Belagavi dist): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah predicted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has filed his nomination papers from Raebareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, will lose the election to BJP candidate Dinesh Prasad Singh by a huge margin.
Shah was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ to campaign for the BJP candidate from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency—Annasaheb Jolle—in the town on Friday.
Shah remarked that former AICC President Sonia Gandhi has launched her son Rahul 20 times, but has always failed. "Rahul’s nomination has been filed from Raebareli to launch him for the 21st time, but we will see that this launch too would fail and he will have to embrace defeat," the senior BJP leader said.
According to Shah, Rahul and company cannot keep the country safe and united, as was seen during the UPA rule led by then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. "Bomb blasts and terrorists activities had become a norm, but Congress kept silent for its vote bank politics," Shah claimed.
"After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power at the centre in the year 2014, we did not keep quiet after the Uri and Pulwama incidents. Surgical strikes and air strikes were conducted after the incidents and terrorists were killed in their own den," he further added.
Shah claimed that Modi in his tenure has met the needs of housing, power, drinking water, and foodgrains for the citizens, and during Covid-19 had made free vaccines available to all to protect them from the pandemic. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had termed the vaccine as 'BJP vaccine' and had asked people not to take it, but later during the dark hours got inoculated along with his sister. Rahul even resorted to politics during the pandemic, Shah said.
The Union Home Minister claimed that Congress rule in the country had witnessed corruption of over Rs 12 lakh crore, but Modi as chief minister and prime minister does not have any stigma of corruption and has been working for the development of country.
"People should choose if they want Modi who works round the year for them without taking holiday or Rahul who goes on holidays every three months," Shah stated.
Published 03 May 2024, 10:23 IST