Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Rahul Gandhi will lose in Raebareli, predicts Amit Shah

Hukkeri (Belagavi dist): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah predicted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has filed his nomination papers from Raebareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, will lose the election to BJP candidate Dinesh Prasad Singh by a huge margin.

Shah was addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ to campaign for the BJP candidate from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency—Annasaheb Jolle—in the town on Friday.

Shah remarked that former AICC President Sonia Gandhi has launched her son Rahul 20 times, but has always failed. "Rahul’s nomination has been filed from Raebareli to launch him for the 21st time, but we will see that this launch too would fail and he will have to embrace defeat," the senior BJP leader said.

According to Shah, Rahul and company cannot keep the country safe and united, as was seen during the UPA rule led by then prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. "Bomb blasts and terrorists activities had become a norm, but Congress kept silent for its vote bank politics," Shah claimed.