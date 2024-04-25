Lok Sabha polls 2024: Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP's campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend

"The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend," said a source in the party.

Sunita will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi.

AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, sources said. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.