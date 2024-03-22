Lok Sabha polls 2024: What is a VVPAT and how does it work?

The Election Commission of India for the first time discussed the concept of VVPAT with political parties, in 2010. The system of attaching this box to the EVM unit was apparently introduced to make the election and the voting mechanisms, more transparent. The polling body later referred the matter to its Technical Expert Committee in 2010 itself.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL) were then tasked to prepare a prototype. These are the two public sector undertakings that manufacture the EVMs. Indian Express reported that the very first field trials with these VVPAT prototypes were conducted in Ladakh, Thiruvananthapuram, Chrrapunjee, East Delhi, and Jaisalmer in 2011.

The ECI continued testing the prototypes while collecting the feedbacks from political parties for two years, after which an expert committee approved the VVPAT design in 2013.