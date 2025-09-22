Six arrested for trafficking narcotic substances from Mumbai to Mangaluru, drugs worth over Rs 24 lakh seized

<p>Mangaluru: In a major crackdown, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have busted two drug peddling rackets and arrested six people involved in trafficking narcotic substances from Mumbai to Mangaluru. Drugs worth over Rs 24 lakh were seized in the operation.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said on September 21, acting on a tip-off, CCB sleuths raided Malli Layout in Gandhinagar, Kavoor, and intercepted two youths on a scooter. The duo attempted to flee but were apprehended. </p><p>They were identified as Chirag Sanil and Alwyn Clinton D’Souza, residents of Kavoor. Police recovered 111.83 gm of MDMA worth Rs 22.3 lakh from them.</p><p>Investigations revealed that Chirag had procured the drugs from an African national named Benjamin in Mumbai, using money provided by Abdul Kareem E, a native of Kerala. </p>.Delhi Police busts UP-based interstate drug syndicate, 2 arrested.<p>A case has been registered at Kavoor Police Station under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 21(C), 22(C). Abdul was later arrested near Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Monday.</p><p>The Commissioner said further interrogation of the accused revealed that they had already sold cocaine to three other individuals. Based on this, CCB officials tracked down three people near the Central Warehouse in Mannagudde on the same night. </p><p>Upon raiding the spot, police recovered 21.03 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1.9 lakh and arrested Janan alias Janan Jagannath, Rajesh Bangera, and Varun Gaaniga. A case has been registered at Barke Police Station under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 22(B) and Section 3(5) BNS.</p><p>All six accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.</p><p>The Commissioner said investigations are underway to trace the larger drug supply network, including peddlers and users linked to these cases.</p>