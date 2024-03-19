Lok Sabha polls: Can BJP snatch Kamal Nath's stronghold Chhindwara?

Nakul Nath, regarded as one of the wealthiest MPs in the country with assets exceeding 650 crore, has been active in politics since his electoral debut in 2019. Born on June 21, 1974, Nakul pursued his education in Dehradun and Boston before entering politics. While there were speculations about the Nath family joining the BJP, both Nakul and Kamal Nath dismissed these claims, reaffirming their allegiance to the Congress.

On the opposing side stands Vivek Bunty Sahu, born in 1979 and holding a degree in B.Com from Chhindwara. Sahu, serving as the district BJP president since 2019, posed a tough challenge to Kamal Nath in the 2023 assembly elections, despite eventually losing by a narrow margin. With his consistent presence in Chhindwara politics and previous electoral battles against the Nath family, Sahu's nomination intensifies the competition for Nakul Nath.

The upcoming electoral contest in Chhindwara symbolizes a clash between political legacies, with Nakul Nath defending the stronghold established by his family against the determined challenge posed by Vivek Bunty Sahu and the BJP.