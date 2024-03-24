Lok Sabha polls: Discontent grow in TMC, BJP ranks in Bengal over ticket distribution

Sitting BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, who had previously switched over to the TMC two years ago, returned to the saffron party after being denied a ticket.

Similarly, TMC's four-term MLA and ticket aspirant from Kolkata North, Tapas Roy, joined the BJP due to disagreements over the re-nomination of five-term party MP Sudip Bandopadhyay from the seat.

Likewise, the BJP, which has announced candidates for 19 of the 42 seats so far, has also encountered embarrassing situations as Union minister and Alipurduars MP John Barla and Rajya Sabha MP Ananta Maharaj, who have significant influence over Scheduled Tribes and Rajbanshi community respectively, expressed dissatisfaction over the selection of candidates in some seats in north Bengal.

Barla was replaced with the party's assembly chief whip Manoj Tigga for Alipurduars, while the BJP re-nominated Union minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar, even as Maharaj, a prominent figure in the Greater Cooch Behar statehood movement, opposed his candidature.

Both the TMC and BJP, amidst their intense election campaigns, downplayed the discontentment.

"What you are calling discontentment is actually disappointment, which is natural if you are expecting something and don't get it. But except for Arjun Singh, everybody else is still in TMC and is working for the party," TMC spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray told PTI.

While 16 of the 23 sitting MPs were retained, the TMC chose not to re-nominate seven incumbents.

Two-term MP from Bardhaman Purba, Sunil Mondal, who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly polls only to return after the saffron camp's defeat, was also dropped, and a political newcomer was nominated for the seat.

The TMC candidate list included 26 fresh faces, 11 of whom were political greenhorns. Not a single candidate who lost in the 18 seats in the 2019 polls was offered candidacy this time.

"Would we nominate Arjun Singh and Sunil Mondal so that they again betray us after winning on our tickets? It was a conscious decision by the party not to make them candidates," Ray said.